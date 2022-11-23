Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Down 4%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.74 and last traded at $39.86. Approximately 15,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 564,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $515.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.07.
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
