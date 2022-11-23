Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Down 4%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.74 and last traded at $39.86. Approximately 15,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 564,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $515.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

About Children’s Place

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in Children’s Place by 58.5% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

