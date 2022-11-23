Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$555.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.00 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.92 EPS.

Chico’s FAS Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.