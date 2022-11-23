Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Down to $3.82

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.70. Cerus shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 7,795 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Cerus to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $48,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cerus by 927.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,986,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,901 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 1,789.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cerus by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,453,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,273 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,111,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,700,000 after purchasing an additional 897,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 695,461 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

