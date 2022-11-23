Cepton (CPTN) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cepton to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cepton and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cepton Competitors 422 2188 2950 45 2.47

Profitability

Cepton currently has a consensus target price of $8.31, suggesting a potential upside of 515.74%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 19.86%. Given Cepton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Cepton and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A N/A -139.24% Cepton Competitors -451.37% -12.85% -4.65%

Volatility and Risk

Cepton has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton’s peers have a beta of 1.58, suggesting that their average stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cepton and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A $360,000.00 5.63 Cepton Competitors $5.02 billion $125.56 million 24.33

Cepton’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cepton. Cepton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cepton peers beat Cepton on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

