CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.75

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.75 and traded as low as C$62.06. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$63.41, with a volume of 187,041 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CCL.B shares. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.75.

CCL Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$11.32 billion and a PE ratio of 18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$64.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCL Industries

About CCL Industries

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Nicolangelo Vecchiarelli sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$931,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$224,250. In other news, Senior Officer Nicolangelo Vecchiarelli sold 13,500 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$931,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$224,250. Also, Director Tom Peddie sold 1,500 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.92, for a total transaction of C$103,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$585,820. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,225.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

