CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.75

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.75 and traded as low as C$62.06. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$63.41, with a volume of 187,041 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on CCL.B shares. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.75.
CCL Industries Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of C$11.32 billion and a PE ratio of 18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$64.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98.
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
