CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 566.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group stock opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.37.
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
