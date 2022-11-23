CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 566.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.