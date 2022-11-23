Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CATY. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.81. 248,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,417. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $205.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,964 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 392,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,675,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,905 shares of company stock worth $579,670. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 279.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 18,439 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 46.9% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 91,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 152.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

