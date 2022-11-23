Cartesi (CTSI) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Cartesi has a market cap of $69.02 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Cartesi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.82 or 0.08521623 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.03 or 0.00471983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,787.43 or 0.28958069 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,916,516 tokens. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.