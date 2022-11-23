Carmignac Gestion Takes $20.53 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 263,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 61,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,558. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

