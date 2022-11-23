Carmignac Gestion Sells 5,578 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Carmignac Gestion reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in ResMed by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after purchasing an additional 535,742 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in ResMed by 10.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in ResMed by 17.2% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in ResMed by 67.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $231.30. 5,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,454. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.58 and a 200-day moving average of $218.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $268.77.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,986,201 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

