Carmignac Gestion Reduces Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.12% of MasTec worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 858.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 25,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 55,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

MasTec stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.68. 8,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,145. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $101.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

