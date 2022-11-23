Carmignac Gestion Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carmignac Gestion cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 765,725 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 2.2% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.06% of Salesforce worth $105,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,522 shares of company stock valued at $31,643,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.24.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $151.68. The stock had a trading volume of 175,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average of $164.81. The stock has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $299.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

