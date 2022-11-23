Carmignac Gestion Has $171.83 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,766 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 3.6% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $171,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,647,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,893,000 after acquiring an additional 917,038 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,377 shares of company stock worth $8,826,446 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8 %

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

ICE traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.87. 16,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.