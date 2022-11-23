Carmignac Gestion Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,540. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $468.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.09.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.