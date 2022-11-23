Carmignac Gestion Grows Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,747 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in H World Group were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTHT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,968 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in H World Group in the first quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in H World Group in the first quarter valued at $266,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). H World Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTHT. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.97.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

