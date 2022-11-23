Carmignac Gestion Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $306.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,079. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.92.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.29, for a total transaction of $750,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 154,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,469,276.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,098 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

