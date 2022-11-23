Carmignac Gestion Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 5.4% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.08% of Eli Lilly and worth $255,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.78.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $361.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $369.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $343.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

