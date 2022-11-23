CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTBC. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of CareCloud to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.83. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

In other news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $28,136.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,662.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $178,380. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CareCloud by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in CareCloud by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

