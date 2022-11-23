Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.64

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$24.64 and last traded at C$43.62, with a volume of 208258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPX has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. CSFB lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Capital Power Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,560. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07.

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.