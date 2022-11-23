Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is Guardian Capital LP’s 5th Largest Position

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 27.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,615,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 603,942 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 3.4% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $112,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after purchasing an additional 793,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,535,000 after acquiring an additional 388,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $80.64. 49,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,151. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

