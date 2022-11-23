Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$4,058,675.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.17, for a total transaction of C$4,058,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,188,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,482,822.10.

Timothy Shawn Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 31,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.04, for a total transaction of C$2,512,156.30.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$1.37 on Tuesday, hitting C$81.22. 4,383,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,916. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.91 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$48.42 and a 1 year high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$84.37.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

