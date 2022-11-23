California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 22,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 229,758 shares.The stock last traded at $64.81 and had previously closed at $63.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.44.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,715 shares of company stock valued at $100,946. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

