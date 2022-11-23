Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.29

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.29 and traded as high as C$7.24. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$7.15, with a volume of 56,074 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.50.

The company has a market cap of C$271.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62.

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total value of C$567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,327,483.08. In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total value of C$567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,327,483.08. Also, insider Sime Armoyan sold 808,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.26, for a total transaction of C$5,865,642.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,708,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,707,265.76. Insiders have sold a total of 1,731,492 shares of company stock worth $10,894,870 in the last quarter.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

