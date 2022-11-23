Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFWFF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.