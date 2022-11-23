Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

CDRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cadre to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of CDRE opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.13 million and a P/E ratio of 316.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. Cadre has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 400.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cadre by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadre by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.