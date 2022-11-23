Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.15% of Cadence Design Systems worth $61,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after acquiring an additional 394,861 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,691,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,175,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,229,000 after acquiring an additional 84,561 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,889 shares of company stock worth $39,137,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.02. 2,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,269. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

