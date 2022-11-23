Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading Down 2.5%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.60 and last traded at $53.82. 172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 414,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 866.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.