BW LPG Limited (BWLLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2213 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.17.

BW LPG Stock Performance

BWLLY stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. BW LPG has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of BW LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

Featured Articles

