Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as low as C$0.39. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 42,173 shares trading hands.
Burcon NutraScience Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.
