Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Raised by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $10,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,442,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,068,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,618,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,814,000 after acquiring an additional 190,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 410,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 71,318 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

