Brokerages Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Price Target at $446.08

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $446.08.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $326.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $547.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,754 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,459,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,482,000 after acquiring an additional 111,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 295,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,621,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

