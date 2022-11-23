Brokerages Set Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target at $10.13

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYA shares. TheStreet raised Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Paya by 532.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYA opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 132.19 and a beta of 0.17. Paya has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

