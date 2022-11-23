Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.16

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 14815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $558.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41.
Broadmark Realty Capital Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,216,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,425,000 after acquiring an additional 181,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after buying an additional 43,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 65,547 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 163,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 113,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.
About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.