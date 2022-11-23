Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.16

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 14815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $558.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41.

Broadmark Realty Capital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 186.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,216,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,425,000 after acquiring an additional 181,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after buying an additional 43,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 65,547 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 163,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 113,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

