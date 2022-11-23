Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 21.20 Per Share

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.25) per share on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Britvic Stock Up 4.0 %

BVIC opened at GBX 799.50 ($9.45) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 743.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 795.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.25) and a one year high of GBX 960 ($11.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,792.62.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.22), for a total transaction of £39,569.40 ($46,788.93). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60 shares of company stock worth $45,440.

BVIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Britvic from GBX 845 ($9.99) to GBX 830 ($9.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.06) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($11.35) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 981.25 ($11.60).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

