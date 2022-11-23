Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 21.20 Per Share

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.25) per share on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Britvic Stock Up 4.0 %
BVIC opened at GBX 799.50 ($9.45) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 743.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 795.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.25) and a one year high of GBX 960 ($11.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,792.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.22), for a total transaction of £39,569.40 ($46,788.93). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60 shares of company stock worth $45,440.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
Further Reading
