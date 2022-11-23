Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.53. Approximately 2,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 439,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRZE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -14.78.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,301.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,181,450.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $384,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 793,347 shares of company stock worth $27,583,572 and sold 68,062 shares worth $2,656,232. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth $1,442,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth $768,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth $7,155,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth $1,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.