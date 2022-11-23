Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 10,151 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO stock opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

AGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

