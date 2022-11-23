Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 400,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 317,322 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,181,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHF. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

