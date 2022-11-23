Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $12.40 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Celanese worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after buying an additional 207,520 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,286,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,364,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,880,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.86.

Celanese Price Performance

CE opened at $104.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.25. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.