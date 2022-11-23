Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE RS opened at $212.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $213.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.35.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

