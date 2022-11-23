Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 205.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

LNT stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

