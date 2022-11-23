Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 265 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $170.92. 7,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

