Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 32.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 84.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 8.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.4 %

BKNG stock opened at $1,946.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,814.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,917.04. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,443.93.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.