BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.
NYSE DHF opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
