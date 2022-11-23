BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DHF opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 46.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

