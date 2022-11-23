BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.17% of Coterra Energy worth $35,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,785,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

