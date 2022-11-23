BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 927,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,825 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $32,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $503,455.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,098.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $503,455.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,098.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 822,300 shares of company stock valued at $31,306,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

