Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.57 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $83.55 million and $3.57 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for approximately $6.85 or 0.00041587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

BTCST is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,403 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.54518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 6.84253212 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,816,620.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

