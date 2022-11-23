BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, November 25th (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, November 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 25th.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.