Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Biocept Stock Performance
Shares of Biocept stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. Biocept has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.40.
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
