Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Biocept Stock Performance

Shares of Biocept stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. Biocept has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Articles

