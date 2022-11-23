BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Acquires $16,540.00 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) Director Sylvia Mcbrinn bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $16,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,864.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sylvia Mcbrinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioAtla alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Sylvia Mcbrinn bought 2,000 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $17,700.00.

BioAtla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. 393,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,842. The company has a market cap of $357.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.04. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in BioAtla in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 42.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 23.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 263,597 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the third quarter valued at about $6,122,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BCAB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on BioAtla in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.