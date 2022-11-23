Big Yellow Group Plc (BYG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 22.30 on January 26th

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.26) per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $21.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,115 ($13.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 296.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,105.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,242.97. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 938.50 ($11.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,760 ($20.81).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.19) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Yellow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,520.71 ($17.98).

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,134 ($13.41) per share, with a total value of £249,480 ($294,998.23). In related news, insider James Gibson purchased 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 976 ($11.54) per share, for a total transaction of £250,119.52 ($295,754.43). Also, insider Nicholas Vetch purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,134 ($13.41) per share, for a total transaction of £249,480 ($294,998.23). In the last three months, insiders have bought 69,849 shares of company stock worth $74,959,702.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

